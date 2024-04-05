Israel Agrees to Open Erez Crossing for Gaza Aid After Biden Pressure

Israel has agreed to open another crossing and increase the flow of aid getting into Gaza after rising pressure from U.S. officials and humanitarian agencies. On Thursday, there was a tense phone call between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the call, Mr. Biden threatened to condition future support for Israel on how it addresses his concerns about civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. In a statement, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council said that Israel had agreed to open the Erez crossing to allow aid into northern Gaza, to use the port of Ashdod to direct aid into the enclave, and to significantly increase deliveries from Jordan — “at the president’s request.”

