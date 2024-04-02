World Central Kitchen halts operations in Gaza after strike kills staff

The international food charity World Central Kitchen will suspend its operations in Gaza after seven of its workers were killed in an Israeli air strike. The workers who were killed were part of an aid convoy that was leaving a warehouse in Gaza on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that Israel’s forces hit “innocent people.” Hamas-run media has also blamed Israel. WCK is one of the main providers of aid in Gaza, which is desperately needed. WCK said it had coordinated the convoy’s movements with the IDF when it was hit. According to the WCK, the workers who were killed were Australian, Polish, British, Palestinian and a dual US-Canadian citizen.

