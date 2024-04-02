Russian assault piles pressure on fragile Ukrainian defensive line in the east

A key Ukrainian defensive line on the eastern front looks to have partially fallen to Russian forces in the last week according to a British defense intelligence statement and sources on the ground. The UK’s defense intelligence agency on Saturday released an unusually negative assessment of Kyiv’s situation near the city of Avdiivka. Avdiivka fell to Russian forces in mid-February. The UK statement said that Russian forces maintained a gradual advance West and took control of Tonenke and Horlivka.

The agency stated that Russia had more personnel and munitions in the area than Ukraine and was able to replenish their forces by 30,000 troops a month. The villages Russia has since gained control of do not pose a significant strategic advantage for Russia, however, they formed part of the defensive line Kyiv has fought to hold after their withdrawal from Avdiivka.

