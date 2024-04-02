Russia says explosives sent from Ukraine via EU countries seized

Russia’s top security agency claims to have seized dozens of kilos of explosives sent from Ukraine concealed in Orthodox Christian religious icons that had traveled through the European Union. On Tuesday, the seizure took place after an inspection of cargo in the northwestern Pskov region near the Latvian border. There was no immediate comment by Ukraine.

The FSB said the cargo passed through Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. The cargo held 70 kilos of home-made explosives hiding in icons and ready to use according to the FSB. The FSB stated that one person was arrested, and that it would continue to track down all those involved and they would face legal proceedings in Russia.

