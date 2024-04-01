Protesters Call for Netanyahu to Leave Office

Thousands of Israelis filled the streets outside the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem on Sunday to call for early elections, in one of the most significant demonstrations against Netanyahu’s government since the start of the war. The protest in Jerusalem is expected to last four days, with some demonstrators planning to stay in a cluster of tents near Parliament. Mr. Netanyahu has come under sharp criticism for refusing to take responsibility for the failures that preceded the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 and for failing thus far to strike a deal with Hamas to bring home the remaining hostages held by militants in Gaza.

