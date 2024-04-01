Iran’s Persecution of Baha’is Branded ‘Crime Against Humanity’

Iran’s persecution of its Baha’i minority has been branded “a crime against humanity”. Human Rights Watch said among the persecution endured by the Baha’is are arbitrary arrest, property confiscation, restrictions on school and job opportunities, and the right to a dignified burial. “Iranian authorities deprive Baha’is of their fundamental rights in every aspect of their lives, not due to their actions, but simply for belonging to a faith group,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW. This is believed to be the first time a leading international organization has labeled Iran’s treatment of the Baha’is as a crime against humanity.

