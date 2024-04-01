Escalating Malware Tactics Drive Global Cybercrime Epidemic

The average malware detections rose 80% in Q4 2023. Most of the increased malware instances affected the Americas and Asia-Pacific. “The Threat Lab’s latest research shows threat actors are employing various techniques as they look for vulnerabilities to target, including in older software and systems, which is why organizations must adopt a defense-in-depth approach to protect against such threats,” said Corey Nachreiner, chief security officer at WatchGuard. Q4 showed a resurgence in script-based threats and browser-based exploits also rose significantly. Four of the top 5 most-widespread network attacks were Exchange server attacks.

