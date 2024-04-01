AT&T Says Data on 73 Million Customers Leaked on Dark Web

On Saturday, AT&T said that data on roughly 73 million current and former customers was exposed on the dark web, including social security numbers and other personal information. The company said a “robust investigation” investigation is underway, supported by internal and external cybersecurity teams. “Currently, AT&T does not have evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting in exfiltration of the data set,” the statement said. The company says the incident has not had a material impact on its operations.

