White House unveils new AI regulations for federal agencies

The Biden administration announced the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is rolling out new artificial intelligence (AI) regulations for federal agencies, building off the president’s executive order last year that requires AI developers to share certain information with the government. In a press call Wednesday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris said the new series of regulations, which include mandatory risk reporting and transparency rules informing people when agencies are using AI, would “promote the safe, secure and responsible use of AI.” “When government agencies use AI tools, we will now require them to verify that those tools do not endanger the rights and safety of the American people,” Harris said. “I’ll give you an example. If the Veterans Administration wants to use AI in VA hospitals to help doctors diagnose patients, they would first have to demonstrate that AI does not produce racially biased diagnoses.” Federal agencies will also be required to appoint a chief AI officer to oversee technology used in their departments “to make sure that AI is used responsibly.” Every year, agencies will also have to provide an online database listing their AI systems and an assessment of the risks they might pose. Harris said the new regulations were shaped by leaders in the public and private sectors, including computer scientists and civil rights leaders. A White House fact sheet says the new policy will “advance equity and civil rights and stand up for consumers and workers.” OMB Director Shalanda Young said the new AI policy will require agencies to “independently evaluate” their uses of AI and “monitor them for mistakes and failures and guard against the risk of discrimination.”

