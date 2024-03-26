Israel cancels Washington visit after US allows UN Gaza ceasefire resolution to pass

Tensions were seen between the United States and Israel on Monday when Washington allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The US decision to abstain on the vote caused Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel a scheduled trip to the US by two of his advisors.

The US had previously vetoed similar resolutions causing for a ceasefire. However, last week on Friday, it put forward a ceasefire resolution that was tied to the release of hostages. It was vetoed by Russia and China, but the US abstention from the vote on Monday allowed the latest resolution to pass. 14 members of the 15-strong council voted yes on the resolution. The resolution calls for an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, the immediate release of hostages and the need to expand aid flowing into Gaza. UN Secretary general António Guterres said a failure to implement the resolution would be “unforgivable.”

