Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being hit by cargo ship: gCaptain has best context

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore has collapsed after being struck by a container ship. Several vehicles were crossing the bridge when the container ship made contact with one of its supports. At least seven people are believed to be in the water and a number of vehicles were detected under the surface.

The Singapore-flagged container ship struck a column on the bridge at 1:30am local time, causing it to collapse. It had departed around 00:45 and was bound for the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo. A major rescue effort is being led by the Baltimore fire department, the US Coastguard and other agencies from the state of Maryland.

During a major crisis like this everyone with a twitter account is free to pile on and offer their hot takes. How do you know who to turn to for context? We will only provide high level summaries, for highly reputable context based on years of experience and knowledge of things maritime we recommend the site gCaptain. You can also follow them on Twitter, including their founder John Konrad.

Ship Lost Control Before Hitting Baltimore Bridge



Captain @johnkonrad provides early analysis of the #baltimorebridge collisionhttps://t.co/8bPSiFu9pK — gCaptain (@gCaptain) March 26, 2024