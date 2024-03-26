Five Chinese nationals and a Pakistani driver were killed after a suicide attacker rammed his vehicle that was filled with explosives into their convoy near Besham city. The attack on Tuesday occurred in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the convoy was on its way from Islamabad to Dasu.

The convoy were going to the site of a hydroelectric dam being constructed by a Chinese company, 270km from the capital. After the blast, the vehicle carrying the Chinese nationals fell into a gorge, and two of the bodies are difficult to identify. No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Neither the Chinese embassy in Islamabad or the Chinese foreign ministry have made a comment on the incident yet. China has invested heavily in various projects in Pakistan, but the safety of Chinese nationals working on those projects is often threatened by the armed groups in the region.

Read More: Five Chinese nationals among six killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan