The Department of Justice has charged seven Chinese nationals with widespread cyber espionage against US businesses and politicians. The cybercriminals were identified as affiliates of the group APT31 and all seven are believed to live in the People’s Republic of China. The Department of the Treasury also unveiled sanctions on March 25 against the shell company that runs APT31.

According to a statement from the US Deputy Attorney General, the APT31 campaign included over 10,000 malicious emails and thousands of victims over the course of 14 years. Cybersecurity experts applauded the DoJ for taking action against China. Sanctions and charges may send a message to the Chinese government, however, the perpetrators remain out of reach of the US law enforcement and enterprises are unlikely to observe any change in the Chinese threat.

Read More: Chinese State-Sponsored Hackers Charged, Sanctions Levied by US