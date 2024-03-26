Artists Get Early Access To OpenAI’s Sora Video Tool, With Surreal Results

A select group of artists, designers and filmmakers have now had a couple of months to play with OpenAI’s new Sora text-to-video tool, and on Monday, OpenAI shared some of their creations and first impressions. “As great as Sora is at generating things that appear real, what excites us is its ability to make things that are totally surreal,” Toronto-based multimedia production company Shy Kids said in a statement accompanying Air Head, a short film it made with Sora. The word surreal aptly describes the video, which stars a guy with a yellow balloon for a noggin. “I am literally filled with hot air,” he says. Balloon guy goes on to describe the joys and pitfalls of living with the anatomical anomaly. Windy days cause his head to blow off his shoulders, and when he walks through the cactus aisle of a plant store, things can get prickly. But he also lives with a keen awareness that “we’re all just a pin prick away from deflation,” and for that he’s grateful. The new generative AI tool, which OpenAI first shared with the public in mid-February, can produce videos up to a minute long from a single text prompt. ​Sora isn’t yet available as a product, and OpenAI says it’s currently working to assess the tool’s capabilities, limitations and risks. The video from Shy Kids and other early testers, including OpenAI’s first artist in residence, Alexander Reben, will help the company do that, OpenAI said in a blog post. OpenAI wouldn’t reveal exactly how many visual artists, designers, creative directors and filmmakers are test-driving Sora or what parameters informed the making of the spotlighted films.

Full report : OpenAI Gave Artists Early Access To Sora, The Videos They Created Are Surreal.