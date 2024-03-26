Africa Tackles Online Disinformation Campaigns During Major Election Year

Cybersecurity and information security officials are scrambling to find solutions to the dramatic increase in online disinformation attacks against African nations and international agencies operating on the continent. The year of 2023 saw at least 189 documents disinformation campaigns, which is four times greater than the amount reported in 2022. The surge of attacks comes as at least 18 nations are set to hold elections in the coming year.

Cybersecurity professionals are seeking protection strategies, though they must be nuanced. Disinformation campaigns are not just a technical problem, but a social and political question. There are increasingly sophisticated disinformation campaigns being seen across the continent. African countries continue to improve their cybersecurity postures, albeit unevenly. A number of institutions are aiming to improve cybersecurity talent in the region, but many countries continue to lag behind in improvements. Disinformation is a worldwide problem, but Africa has become a significant target for both state-sponsored disinformation and domestic campaigns. Foreign governments account for the majority of disinformation campaigns.

