Adobe’s GenStudio brings brand-safe generative AI to marketers

Brands want to use generative AI to personalize their marketing efforts — but they are also deathly afraid of AI going off message and ruining their brand. At its annual Summit conference in Las Vegas, Adobe today announced GenStudio, a new application that helps brands create content and measure its performance, with generative AI — and the promise of brand safety — at its center. Currently, the tool is mostly focused on helping social, paid media and lifecycle marketers who want to create social media posts, email campaigns and display ads, with support for creating entire websites coming soon. Adobe wants GenStudio, which it first previewed last September, to be an end-to-end solution to help marketers tailor their content to different channels and audience segments. It includes tools for content creation, managing campaigns and analytics. But to generate personalized content, you need a supply chain that makes it easy to generate a lot of on-brand content — and then the tools to measure how this content performs. “I think the majority of customers we talk to are incredibly excited about GenAI but also have a lot of trepidation about GenAI in a lot of different ways around, ‘hey, what’s the status of my data? What data am I using, the status of the models,’” Adobe’s Amit Ahuja, the company’s SVP for its Experience Cloud platform, told me. “That’s resulted in — and we just ran a survey on this — a lot of them are in just kind of this almost siloed experimentation mode with it. I think the opportunity for Adobe is: how do we bring that more directly with the right security safeguards and with all the right compliance into the tools that these people are using?”

