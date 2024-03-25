US and Japan to Strengthen Military Ties as they Eye China

Japan and the United States are in talks to boost military cooperation as they eye a growing threat from China. Reports suggest that US operations in the country will be seriously upgraded as Washington looks to counter any potential threat from China. US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil a plan in April to restructure the US military command’s East Asia command structure, the Reuters news agency reports. It called the plans “the biggest upgrade to [the US-Japan] security alliance since they signed a mutual defense treaty in 1960”.

