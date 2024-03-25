Shadow AI is the Latest Cybersecurity Threat you Need to Prepare For

Shadow AI refers to all the AI-enabled products and platforms being used within your organization that those departments don’t know about. Personal use of AI applications can be seen as harmless and low-risk, however this is not true. The risk of shadow AI includes: putting intellectual property at risk by inputting data or content into these applications, the chance of misuse , with aspects like data governance and regulations such as GDPR being key considerations, and there is reputational risk related to unchecked AI output. There are a few things that can mitigate risks brought on by shadow AI including: classifying your AI usage, building an acceptable use policy, creating employee training based on your AI usage and acceptable use policy, and having the right discovery tools in place to monitor for active AI use within your organization.

