Over 100 Organizations Targeted in Recent ‘StrelaStealer’ Attacks

Over 100 organizations in the US and EU have been targeted in recent large-scale phishing campaigns distributing the information stealer malware known as StrelaStealer, Palo Alto Networks reports. StrelaStealer harvests credentials from the well-known email clients and sends them to an attacker-controlled command-and-control (C&C) server specified in the malware’s configuration. The spam messages were mainly sent to organizations in the high-tech sector. The recent attacks involved a ZIP attachment that contained a JScript file designed to drop the final payload in the form of a DLL.

