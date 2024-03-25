Hong Kong’s New Security Law Comes into Force Amid Human Rights Concerns

A new national security law, Article 23, has come into force in Hong Kong despite growing international criticism that it could erode freedoms in the China-ruled city. Currently, the new Article 23 law has expanded the British colonial-era offense of “sedition” to include inciting hatred against China’s Communist Party leadership. The United States, the European Union, Japan and the UK have been among the law’s strongest critics. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday expressed “deep concern” that the law could be used to undermine rights and curb dissent, adding it could damage Hong Kong’s reputation as an international finance hub. China has defended Hong Kong’s security crackdown as essential to restoring order after months of sometimes violent anti-government and pro-democracy protests in 2019.

