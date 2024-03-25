Amid Questions About Security Failures, Russian State Media Focus on a Different Narrative

On Friday, Russia had the worst terrorist attacks in the Moscow area in more than two decades. As Russia mourns the victims, differing narratives about the attack were spreading and taking hold in the country. The attack on a concert hall near Moscow left at least 137 people dead and represented a significant security failure for the Kremlin. Many nationalist commentators and ultraconservative hawks on Sunday continued to push the idea that Ukraine was the obvious culprit, despite a claim of responsibility and mounting evidence that a branch of the Islamic State was responsible. Russian state news outlets barely mentioned the claim of responsibility made by ISIS. United States officials have said the atrocity was the work of Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, an offshoot of the group that has been active in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.

