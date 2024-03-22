The Reinvention Of The Manufacturing Industry

When I began my career with General Motors in the Detroit area, economies of scale were the driving force behind major technological changes in the manufacturing sphere. Large companies had a major advantage over smaller ones because they had the money and resources to maintain their advantage and extend it. The rise of traditional robotics did little to change this dynamic, as only the largest manufacturing companies could afford to invest in industrial robotics. In recent years, however, the status quo has been turned on its head and manufacturing is being democratized like never before. The driving force behind this change is a new generation of advanced robotics. Unlike robotics of the past, these robots are affordable for companies of all sizes. This new age is defined by more software-driven, collaborative robots. In combination with AI, these advanced robotics are democratizing the manufacturing industry, allowing smaller players to have access to the same best-in-class competitive technology as the larger players. Suddenly, the economies of scale advantage goes out of the way as smaller, more nimble companies have access to the same technology as the older, established giants. One of the biggest impacts of the rise of advanced robotics is a complete reinvention of the workforce. Robotics of the past required highly skilled workers with a mechanical or engineering aptitude, workers who were willing to work long hours on the assembly line. In contrast, the young people of today grew up focused on software and find traditional manufacturing jobs an unappealing proposition.

Full opinion : Advanced robotics herald a new future for the manufacturing industry.