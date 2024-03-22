In One Key A.I. Metric, China Pulls Ahead of the U.S.: Talent

When it comes to the artificial intelligence that powers chatbots, China lags behind the United States. However, when it comes to producing the scientists behind a new generation of humanoid technologies, China is pulling ahead. New research shows that China has by some metrics eclipsed the United States as the biggest producer of A.I. talent, with the country generating almost half the world’s top A.I. researchers. The talent imbalance has been building for the better part of a decade. What happens in the next few years could be critical as China and the United States jockey for primacy in A.I., a technology that can potentially increase productivity, strengthen industries and drive innovation.

