China’s Envoy says ‘Significant Gap’ Between Kyiv and Moscow on Peace Talks

Li Hui, China’s special envoy for Ukraine, has said there remained a “significant gap” between Moscow and Kyiv on peace talks to end the more than two-year-long war, although both agreed it was the best way to resolve the crisis. But while China insists it remains neutral, it has attracted criticism for deepening its relationship with Russia even after President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Briefing media and diplomats in Beijing after his latest trip to Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany and Poland, Li said Kyiv and Moscow remained far apart. However, he also stated that all parties “recognize the danger of the current situation continuing to deteriorate.”

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/22/chinas-envoy-says-significant-gap-between-kyiv-and-moscow-on-peace-talks