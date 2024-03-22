Blinken Meets with Arab Officials, Calls for ‘Enduring End’ to Gaza Crisis

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and reiterated the call for a truce in the war on Gaza and support for the two-state solution, the US Department of State has said. In his talks with the Saudi crown prince in Jeddah, Blinken “underscored the importance of urgently addressing humanitarian needs” in Gaza, the State Department said in a statement. Blinken also traveled to Cairo, where he met top Egyptian officials, including el-Sisi. “Secretary Blinken and President el-Sisi discussed negotiations to secure an immediate ceasefire for at least six weeks and the release of all hostages,” the State Department said.

