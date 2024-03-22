Apple Held Talks With China’s Baidu Over AI for Its Devices

Apple has held preliminary talks with Baidu about using the Chinese company’s generative artificial-intelligence technology in its devices in China, the latest example of the iPhone maker’s efforts to widen its AI capabilities. The U.S. tech giant has been exploring using external partners to help accelerate its AI ambitions. It has held discussions with companies including Google and OpenAI about using their technology to power its mobile features.

In China, Apple has been looking for a local generative AI model provider, mainly because China requires such models to be vetted by its cyberspace regulator before being launched to the public, people familiar with the matter said. Since the authorities introduced the rule in August, Beijing has approved more than 40 generative AI models, including Baidu’s Ernie Bot. No models made by foreign developers have been approved yet, and it isn’t known if any foreign companies have sought government approval. Leading generative AI models including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini aren’t available in China. Apple rival Samsung’s newest Galaxy smartphone uses Gemini outside of China and Baidu’s Ernie in China to power some AI features. Apple’s discussions with Baidu are still exploratory, the people said. It isn’t known if Apple has engaged with other Chinese generative AI companies. Global consumer-electronics makers are competing to roll out AI-enabled laptops and smartphones, riding the wave of generative AI to boost sales that have weakened over the past two years. The iPhone maker has invested in developing its AI capabilities, including building its own generative AI model, seeking to leverage the technology to enhance features such as voice assistant, photo editing and email.

