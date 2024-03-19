Tensions High After Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Attacks into Afghanistan

Pakistan has launched overnight air attacks inside Afghanistan, while the Taliban claimed hours later to have fired across the border. Pakistan said the attack had targeted armed groups hiding out in border regions. The Afghan defense ministry claimed later on Monday to have fired across the border at Pakistan positions. Tension has risen between Pakistan and Afghanistan since the Taliban government seized power in 2021. Islamabad claims that hostile armed groups carry out regular attacks from across the border.

