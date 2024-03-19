Nissan Breach Exposed Data of 100,000 Individuals

Nissan Oceania has confirmed that the data breach it suffered in December 2023 affected around 100,000 individuals and has begun notifying them. At the time, they couldn’t confirm the extent nor the type of incident, but a few weeks later, the Akira ransomware group claimed responsibility for the attack and leaked data supposedly stolen from the company. On Wednesday, the company confirmed that the breach affected some current and former employees, dealers and customers, including Mitsubishi, Renault, Skyline, Infiniti, LDV and RAM branded finance businesses. To assist affected individuals, the company offered access to IDCARE (Australia and New Zealand’s national identity and cyber support community service), free credit monitoring, and will reimburse the cost of ID replacement (if needed).

