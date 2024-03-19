Israeli Negotiators Head to Qatar for Cease-Fire Talks, Officials Say

Israeli negotiators arrived in Qatar on Monday to participate in a new round of in-person talks aimed at achieving a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants, a senior Israeli official said. The trip to the Qatari capital, Doha, comes after Israel and Hamas failed to reach an agreement ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week. The Israeli officials said the broad proposal being discussed includes a 42-day pause in the fighting in exchange for the release of 40 of more than 100 hostages taken from Israel and held in Gaza by Hamas or its allies. However, they emphasized that they expected reaching an agreement to take a long time.

