Ukrainian Drones Target Russia on Final Day of Voting, Russian Officials Say

Ukraine fired a volley of exploding drones at Moscow and other targets on the final day of Russia’s presidential vote on Sunday, the local authorities said. The assaults combine strategic goals, diverting Russian troops from the front inside Ukraine and destroying energy infrastructure, with a political objective, namely undermining President Vladimir V. Putin’s long-cultivated image as a leader protecting Russia. Sunday’s drone attacks came amid continuing skirmishes along a stretch of border between the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine and the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia.

