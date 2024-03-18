North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles towards its eastern waters as United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to open a democracy summit in neighboring South Korea, officials have said. The launches come days after the US and South Korea wrapped up 11 days of so-called Freedom Shield joint military drills. North Korea has long condemned joint US-South Korea military drills, calling them rehearsals for an invasion.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/18/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missiles-as-blinken-visits-seoul