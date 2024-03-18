IMF Emails Hacked

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently detected a cybersecurity incident that involved nearly a dozen email accounts getting hacked. The hacked accounts were ‘re-secured’ and there is no indication at this point in the ongoing probe that the attacker gained access beyond these email accounts. It’s unclear what the attackers’ goal was and what type of data they may have obtained from the IMF email accounts. Compromising the email accounts of a major financial organization such as the IMF could be useful to state-sponsored cyberspies, as well as profit-driven cybercriminals who could attempt to use the accounts for advanced social engineering. This appears to be the first cybersecurity incident disclosed by the IMF since 2011, when the agency was targeted in a cyberattack that reportedly resulted in the loss of a large quantity of data, including documents and emails.

