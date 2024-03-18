Google Chrome Warning Issued For All Windows Users

Google chrome is the default browser for a billion-plus Windows users, almost off of whom also default to Google for their search. This situation appears to irk Microsoft, and the company seemingly can’t understand why all those Windows users don’t also use Microsoft Edge as their browser and Microsoft’s Bing as their search engine. As first reported by Windows Latest, “Microsoft is rolling out a new server-side update that could trick some people into using Bing as a default search engine in Google Chrome.” Users have said the pop-up looks like malware, but it’s actually safe. It’s a persistent ad pushing Chrome users away from Google towards Bing, which is a different kind of problem.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/03/17/google-chrome-warning-microsoft-windows-10-windows-11-free-upgrade/?ss=cybersecurity&sh=18a68c786506