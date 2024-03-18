Apple’s New AI Move Just Changed The Game For All iPhone Users

Apple has just ramped up its AI plans after buying Canadian startup DarwinAI. Ahead of the iOS 18 launch, which is already earmarked for a number of AI enabled features, Bloomberg describes how DarwinAI makes technology that can “inspect components during the manufacturing process.” Another advantage of DarwinAI that will benefit Apple specifically is the company has developed tech that can make AI systems smaller and faster. The DarwinAI deal also gives Apple some very able staff to help develop AI as iOS 18 takes shape. It’s certainly a major move for Apple, and the purchase of DarwinAI could give it the credentials to properly compete in the AI space against rivals such as Google and Microsoft. There are also big plan for iOS 18, where the upgraded iPhone operating system is expected to include several new AI-based features.

