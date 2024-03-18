AI-powered robotics will fuel jobs disruptions in ways we don’t realize

Wellness startup Aescape’s pending launch of AI-powered robotic masseuses is one of the unexpected ways the technology could disrupt the labor market. Founder Eric Litman has raised $80 million to develop “the first commercially available fully automated, customizable massage experience to give people more control of their self-care.” New York-based Aescape is partnering with 10 Equinox gyms for the rollout, with a half-hour session costing $60. The machine looks like something you might see on the Starship Enterprise. It uses infrared scanners to map your body and sensors in the robotic hands to determine the pressure and motion of the arms. With a target market of hotels, spas, and gyms, the robotic masseuses could put human ones out of work. Litman is quick to point out that there are currently 30,000 open masseuse jobs in the U.S. and that number is likely to go up. I tried out the pre-release version of the robotic masseuse last week. My biggest concern getting on the massage table was that my experience would be more “Black Mirror” than “Star Trek.” Litman assured me that the arms don’t have enough strength to cause any damage, and having experienced the machine at its maximum pressure, I believe him. I’m a 6-foot-5 former endurance athlete and have chronic back issues, so I wasn’t expecting to be wowed by the experience. I spent 30 minutes on the table and — other than the three times an engineer had to come in to reboot the tablet interface for the robot — it was very enjoyable. But the experience did raise some bigger questions about the effect of robotic products on our lives. One of the purposes of getting a therapeutic massage is that a professional will evaluate you and, over time, develop a relationship with you. Masseuses, yogis, personal trainers, and chiropractors occupy a similar place in my brain — I’ve learned a lot from people in those jobs, and their knowledge, more than their physical services, has improved my wellness.

