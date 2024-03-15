NATO Allies Must do More as Ukraine Runs Out of Ammunition: Stoltenberg

Ukraine is running out of ammunition and NATO members are not doing enough to help Kyiv, said Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance’s secretary-general, . More than two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s military has recently been grappling with significantly reduced weapons supplies from the West. On Tuesday, the US announced a new $300m weapons package for Ukraine, but a further $60bn in funding remains stalled by Republicans in Congress. On Wednesday, European Union countries agreed to provide five billion euros ($5.48bn) for military aid to Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund. Russia has ramped up its domestic arms production by putting its economy on a war footing and has received major deliveries of weapons from Iran and North Korea.

