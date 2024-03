Apple Buys Canadian AI Startup as It Races to Add Features

Apple Inc. has acquired Canadian artificial intelligence startup DarwinAI, adding technology to its arsenal ahead of a big push into generative AI in 2024. The iPhone maker purchased the business earlier this year, and dozens of DarwinAI’s employees have joined Apple’s artificial intelligence division, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the deal hasn’t been announced. DarwinAI has developed AI technology for visually inspecting components during the manufacturing process and serves customers in a range of industries. But one of its core technologies is making artificial intelligence systems smaller and faster. That work that could be helpful to Apple, which is focused on running AI on devices rather than entirely in the cloud. Alexander Wong, an AI researcher at the University of Waterloo who helped build the business, has joined Apple as a director in its AI group as part of the deal. In response to questions about the deal, Cupertino, California-based Apple said it “buys smaller technology companies from time to time” but doesn’t discuss its plans. Apple shares briefly gained on the news, rising more than 1% to $173.37. It was trading at $172.92 as of 1:29 p.m. in New York, down about 10% for the year. Waterloo, Ontario-based DarwinAI had raised more than $15 million as of 2022, according to the Canadian startup community Communitech. It received investments from Honeywell Ventures and Inovia Capital, among other venture capital firms. The startup also has worked with companies like Lockheed Martin Corp. and Intel Corp., according to Communitech.

