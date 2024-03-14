OpenAI swoops up French and Spanish news partners for AI chatbot training

OpenAI continues to expand its partnerships in the media and entertainment industry with the announcement of new collaborations with French newspaper Le Monde and Spanish media company Prisa Media. On March 13, the ChatGPT developer revealed the partnerships, saying it would help bring news content in French and Spanish to deliver “real-time, authoritative information to users” of its chatbot and contribute to model training. Along with Le Monde and Prisa Media, OpenAI said it has also created partnerships with Spanish-language media El País, Cinco Días, As and El Huffpost. Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, said the firm is dedicated to supporting journalism and will apply new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to help enhance opportunities for content creators. This means that, in the coming months, users will be able to interact with up-to-date news content from these publishers via summaries with attribution and “enhanced links to the original articles.” Le Monde is France’s leading newspaper, with millions of readers per day. Prisa Media’s audience extends across Spain, Latin America and the United States. Carlos Nuñez, the chairman and CEO of Prisa Media, called the partnership a way to open up “new avenues” for audience engagement, adding: “Leveraging ChatGPT’s capabilities allows us to present our in-depth, quality journalism in novel ways, reaching individuals who seek credible and independent content.” These partnerships follow similar moves from OpenAI in recent months. In December 2023, the company partnered with German media giant Axel Springer. Similarly, the collaboration entailed using content from the media house to push forward the training of OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs), with the goal of better, more up-to-date content for users and further transparency through attributing and linking full articles.

