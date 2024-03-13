Physical Intelligence Is Building a Brain for Robots

Since the earliest sci-fi books and films, computers imbued with artificial intelligence have almost always been accompanied by equally clever moving machines, like androids and other robots. Over the past 15 years or so, however, AI systems that work entirely in software have grown far more sophisticated than their moving counterparts. Robots can build cars in factories and clean up after us at home but are able to carry out a relatively small range of tasks compared to the increasingly general nature of chatbots. A startup called Physical Intelligence has set out to alter this situation. Formed this year by a team of robotics and AI experts, the company plans to create software that can add high-level intelligence to a wide variety of robots and machines. Or, as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Karol Hausman puts it in Physical Intelligence’s first public interview since founding the company: “We aim to bring AI to the physical world with a universal model that can power any robot or any physical device basically for any application.” The rise of the language processing AI built by OpenAI, Google and others have been made possible by the huge volume of text available on the internet and in other archives. Companies can train their AI models by feeding them billions of examples of how humans use words, a process that has helped computers to mathematically “solve” language. Gathering similar amounts of data from the physical world has proved far more challenging, limiting the progress of AI in the robotics field.

