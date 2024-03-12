Gold-Medalist Coders Build an AI That Can Do Their Job for Them

A new installment of Silicon Valley’s most exciting game, Are We in a Bubble?!, has begun. This time around the game’s premise hinges on whether artificial intelligence technology is poised to change the world as the consumer internet did—or even more dramatically—or peter out and leave us with some advances but not a new global economy. This game isn’t easy to play, and the available data points often prove more confusing than enlightening. Take the case of Cognition AI. You almost certainly have not heard of this startup, in part because it’s been trying to keep itself secret and in part because it didn’t even officially exist as a corporation until two months ago. And yet this very, very young company, whose 10-person staff has been splitting time between Airbnbs in Silicon Valley and home offices in New York, has raised $21 million from Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm Founders Fund and other brand-name investors, including former Twitter executive Elad Gil. They’re betting on Cognition AI’s team and its main invention, which is called Devin. Devin is a software development assistant in the vein of Copilot, which was built by GitHub, Microsoft and OpenAI, but, like, a next-level software development assistant. Instead of just offering coding suggestions and autocompleting some tasks, Devin can take on and finish an entire software project on its own. To put it to work, you give it a job—“Create a website that maps all the Italian restaurants in Sydney,” say—and the software performs a search to find the restaurants, gets their addresses and contact information, then builds and publishes a site displaying the information. As it works, Devin shows all the tasks it’s performing and finds and fixes bugs on its own as it tests the code being written. The founders of Cognition AI are Scott Wu, its chief executive officer; Steven Hao, the chief technology officer; and Walden Yan, the chief product officer. Hao was most recently one of the top engineers at Scale AI, a richly valued startup that helps train AI systems.

