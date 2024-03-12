European Commission to recommend EU accession talks with Bosnia

The European Commission will recommend that the European Union open accession talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The EU’s executive arm will ask member states to open negotiations with Sarajevo, despite lingering ethnic divisions in the Western Balkan country. Bosnia is among six Western Balkan nations that are at different stages of the EU accession process.

There were early efforts to bring the six countries into he bloc, however progress has stalled for years. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inroads being made by Moscow and Beijing in gaining influence, are helping to push EU officials to accelerate the process. The EU leaders are expected to discuss the recommendation at a summit in Brussels next week.

