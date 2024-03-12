Engineers involved in China’s high-speed rail network have reported significant advancements in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, according to a recent peer-reviewed paper published in the academic journal China Railway. The AI system, located in Beijing, is actively processing extensive real-time data from across the country’s 45,000km (28,000-mile) high-speed rail network. This system can promptly alert maintenance teams of any abnormal situations within 40 minutes, boasting an impressive accuracy rate of 95 percent. Niu Daoan, a senior engineer at the China State Railway Group’s infrastructure inspection centre, mentioned in the paper the critical role of AI in facilitating quick on-site reinspections and repairs. Notably, in the past year, none of China’s operational high-speed railway lines received warnings necessitating speed reduction due to major track irregularities, while minor track faults decreased by 80 per cent compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the application of AI technology has led to a reduction in the amplitude of rail movement caused by strong winds, even on massive valley-spanning bridges. This predictive capability enables precise and timely maintenance, ensuring that high-speed rail infrastructure remains in optimal condition. The extensive data generated by sensors embedded in the high-speed rail infrastructure has propelled China to adopt cutting-edge technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence, as outlined in the paper.

Full report : Artificial Intelligence to run world’s largest high-speed rail network in China.