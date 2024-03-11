Microsoft Says Russian Gov Hackers Stole Source Code After Spying on Executive Emails

Microsoft says the Russian government-backed hacking team that broke into its corporate network group may still be poking around its internal network after stealing source code. In what is being described as an “ongoing attack,” the world’s largest software maker says it has evidence the hacking group “is using information initially exfiltrated from our corporate email systems to gain, or attempt to gain, unauthorized access.” Microsoft said it is apparent that Midnight Blizzard is still attempting to use secrets of different types that were shared between customers and Microsoft in email in additional attacks. The company said its security team detected the nation-state attack on its corporate systems on January 12, 2024 and traced the infection back to November 2023.

