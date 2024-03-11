As Israel’s Ties to Arab Countries Fray, a Strained Lifeline Remains

The United Arab Emirates has maintained its links to Israel throughout the war in Gaza, but the relationship, built on a U.S.-brokered deal, is under pressure as anger against Israel grows. Neither the Emirates nor Israel is likely to walk away from the deal, analysts say: It remains a diplomatic lifeline for Israel while its ties to other Arab countries fray, and it has brought the Emirates billions in trade and positive public relations in Western nations. For the handful of Arab leaders who maintain ties with Israel, the war has pushed them to reconsider that relationship.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/10/world/middleeast/uae-israel-gaza-war.html