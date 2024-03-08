U.S. Military to Build Floating Pier to Ferry Gaza Aid, White House Says

On Thursday, the United States announced plans for a temporary port in the Mediterranean Sea that would allow hundreds of truckloads of aid to reach Gazans on the brink of starvation. This plan would make the United States more directly involved in delivering aid. Briefing reporters, officials said it could take more than 30 to 60 days to implement, and involve hundreds or thousands of U.S. troops on ships just off shore, in keeping with Mr. Biden’s mandate that no American soldiers be on the ground inside Gaza as the conflict rages. The new facility could provide another way to get truckloads of aid into the region, however, it would not solve a central problem of distributing aid inside Gaza while intense fighting and Israeli bombing continues.

