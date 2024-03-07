Hugging Face is launching an open source robotics project led by former Tesla scientist

Hugging Face, the New York City-startup that maintains the popular open source repository of machine learning and AI code of the same name and the open source ChatGPT-rival Hugging Chat, is launching a new robotics project under former Tesla staff scientist Remi Cadene, according to a post from Cadene on X this morning. Fittingly, Cadene said the Hugging Face robot project would be “open-source, not as in Open AI,” in keeping with Hugging Face’s stated ethos and also a playful jab at OpenAI’s recent response to a lawsuit from co-founder turned rival, Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Cadene’s boss until recently). He also said he was “looking for engineers” in Paris, France and posted a link to a job listing for an “Embodied Robotics Engineer,” which gives more clues, reading in part: “At Hugging Face, we believe ML doesn’t have to be constrained to computers and servers, and that’s why we’re expanding our team with a new opportunity for a Robotics Engineer focusing on Machine Learning/AI. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining open-source and low cost robotic systems that integrate AI technologies, specifically in deep learning and embodied AI. You will collaborate closely with ML engineers, researchers, and product teams to develop innovative solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in robotics and AI.“ The listing also calls upon hires to “Design, build, and maintain open-source and low cost robotic systems integrating deep learning and embodied AI technologies” and “Build low cost robots with off the shelf electronic components and controllers and 3D printed parts.”

