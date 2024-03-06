Salesforce aims to blaze new generative AI trail for developers with Einstein 1 Studio

Salesforce is continuing its generative AI push with the availability today of the company’s Einstein 1 Studio, timed to coincide with the company’s TrailblazerDX developer conference. Einstein 1 Studio provides a set of tools that can enable developers to customize the Salesforce Einstein Copilot gen AI assistant, which became available as a beta release last week. The Einstein 1 Studio was first announced by the company in 2023 but has not been widely available to Salesforce developers until today. While Einstein Copilot is a user-facing tool, Einstein 1 Studio is all about the tools for building customized user experiences. Einstein 1 Studio comprises three core tools: Copilot Builder, Prompt Builder and Model Builder. Copilot Builder allows users to create custom AI actions to accomplish specific business tasks, while Prompt Builder enables the creation and activation of custom prompts in the flow of work. Model Builder provides developers with the flexibility to build or import various AI models to meet specific needs. “We want developers to have the tools to build with AI, and to be ready for this AI-first future with no code, low code or pro code, ” Alice Steinglass, EVP and GM of the Salesforce platform said during a TrailblazerDX briefing with press. At the TrailblazerDX event, Salesforce is also releasing new research on the AI-IT disconnect. According to the research, 87% of IT professionals believe that gen AI has met or exceeded its hype. The hype is translating into pressure on developers from management to rapidly implement AI. The pressure, however, isn’t all handled particularly well at present, with 88% of IT professionals surveyed reporting that they cannot support all AI-related requests.

