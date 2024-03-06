Cloud Security Firm Sweet Security Raises $33 Million, 6 Months After Emerging From Stealth

Sweet Security, a Tel Aviv-based cloud runtime security firm, has secured a $33 million Series A funding round led by Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from Munich Re Ventures and Glilot Capital Partners. The funding comes just six months after the company emerged from stealth with an initial $12 million seed funding. Sweet Security plans to utilize the new investment to further develop its technology and expand its go-to-market operations, capitalizing on the growing demand for cloud runtime security solutions. The company’s patent-pending eBPF-based technology enables deep visibility into kernel-level environments, allowing for proactive detection of vulnerabilities and threats. Founded in January 2023 by former IDF officers, Sweet Security aims to provide actionable insights and real-time protection against cloud risks.

