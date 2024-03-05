US sanctions Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa over alleged abuses

The US has sanctioned Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa along with his wife and senior government officials due to their alleged involvement with corruption and human rights abuses. The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the sanctions after a review of the sanctions program that had been in place since 2003.

The sanctions targeted three companies and 11 people. The people targeted included the Mnangagwas, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and retired Brigadier-General Walter Tapfumaneyi. Besides the people listed on Monday, Zimbabweans formerly under sanctions by the US will see their restrictions lifted. The goal of lifting the sanctions was to be clear that the sanctions are not intended to target the people of Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa is accused of protecting gold and diamond smugglers and directing government officials to direct the sale of the valuables in illicit markets. He is also accused of taking bribes in exchange for his services. Gold is the country’s biggest asset. Last year, Al Jazeera found that Zimbabwe’s government was using smuggling gangs to sell hundred of millions of dollars worth of gold to mitigate the impact of the sanctions.

