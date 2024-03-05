Philippines says ship damaged in South China Sea incident with Chinese boat

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has reported that one of its boats suffered minor structural damage when Chinese ships tried to block a resupply mission in the South China Sea. This was the latest confrontation in the disputed waters. The incident took place early on Tuesday morning near Second Thomas Shoal where a small group of sailors have been living on the Sierra Madre warship since it was grounded almost 25 years ago.

There were videos and images showing on X showing a Chinese ship cutting across the bow of the Philippine resupply ship and the crew rushing to drop a buoy between the vessels. The PCG ships were accompanying the resupply boats. The actions of the Chinese boats led to a collision between the MRRV-4407 and China Coast Guard 21555 that resulted in minor damage to the PCG vessel. Tensions have risen in the South China Sea in the past year with Manila accusing Beijing of taking dangerous actions against its boats and lodging multiple diplomatic protests.

